Reports: Ligue 1 star chooses between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ahead of potential summer move

LOSC Lille’s Victor Osimhen has reportedly chosen his next destination to be Real Madrid, despite a strong interest in him from their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Osimhen has expressed his interest to join the La Liga giants, as a successor to Karim Benzema.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Barcelona had already lined up four players on their shortlist for a replacement for veteran striker Luis Suarez, who is understandably enjoying his final few years at the Camp Nou.

And Osimhen had been one of them, with the Catalans also identifying Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, PSV’s Donyell Malen and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as the other key targets.

But now, Don Balon claims that the 20-year-old will prefer Real Madrid over their arch-rivals, as their manager Zinedine Zidane is also keen on finding a replacement for the ageing Benzema.

The Lille striker is also a key target for AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as per various sources – however, according to the information shared by the Spanish news agency, Los Blancos have now emerged the leaders in the transfer race to sign him during the upcoming summer transfer window.