As per the latest reports, last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur have decided their asking price for star striker Harry Kane – €180million. Kane has been a key target for Real Madrid in recent times.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has allowed manager Zinedine Zidane to sign Kane in January, in a bid to replace Karim Benzema.

The 31-year-old Frenchman is slowly ageing, and it remains unclear as to how long he can carry on as Los Blancos‘ main striker – which is why a replacement for him is necessary, according to Zidane and Perez.

Don Balon further adds that Kane is likely to be the only big-money move for Real Madrid in January, as Perez is keen to cut down on the club’s expenditure, after shelling out more than €310million for new signings earlier during the summer.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Takefusa Kubo arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer transfer window, but none of them have been able to create a good impression so far.

Hazard, for instance, was signed as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but the ex-Chelsea man has scored only a single goal so far. Jovic, meanwhile, is yet to open his goals’ tally for the 2019-20 season.