Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at La Liga comeback with mysterious video posted online

“Hola Espana! Guess what? I’m coming back,” says Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a new, mysterious video that was posted by the player himself on his Instagram stories. One can only assume that this could be a hint to his much-awaited return to the La Liga.

Check out the video below:

As mentioned earlier, the original source of the video is Zlatan’s own Instagram profile, where he posted the video as a 24-hour story.

It has already been reported by various sources that the Swedish superstar’s contract with the American Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy expires on 31st December 2019, and that he will hence be available as a free agent afterwards.

Hence, Zlatan is apparently free to go and join the club of his choice during January, when the mid-season winter transfer window in Europe opens for a duration of one month.

Speaking about the video and the 38-year-old’s claims, no further information has been provided by Zlatan himself, although Tribuna reports that he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

At the same time, the former Manchester United, PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus star did spend a season in Barcelona during 2009-10, and it is equally likely that he may return to the Camp Nou.