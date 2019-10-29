Reports: Ex-Real Madrid manager ‘begged’ club to recall on-loan star before getting sacked

According to reports, former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari “begged” the club to recall on-loan star Martin Odegaard from his term at Dutch club Vitesse, in January 2019.

Solari was the manager of Real Madrid between October 2018 and March 2019, taking charge just after Julen Lopetegui and later, making way for Zinedine Zidane.

And it is Radio Marca via Daily Mail, who reports that the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star made the request to recall Odegaard during the January transfer window amidst a string of poor results.

But Los Blancos‘ hierarchy failed to recognize the 43-year-old’s request, and in less than three months, the club’s results went from bad to worse and he had to be given the sack.

Zinedine Zidane then signed up for a second term with the club, but that did not bring any positive change to their fortune.

Meanwhile, Odegaard, who is now 20 years old, is out on loan at Real Sociedad this season. This is his third loan spell since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in January 2015.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid will recall as many as five on-loan stars in January, in a bid to return to winning ways.

Odegaard is one of them, and it remains to be seen whether he will finally be made a permanent part of their first team, nearly five years after signing for them.