Reports: Real Madrid new signing urges club to sign former teammate in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid’s new signing Eden Hazard has urged the club to sign his former teammate Marcos Alonso from Chelsea.

Hazard, who left Chelsea in favour of a move to Real Madrid just this summer, has struggled to adapt to his new conditions in Spain so far. Nevertheless, he is confident of bouncing back soon enough as revealed in a recent interview, and he aims to win some titles with Los Blancos by the end of the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, it is Don Balon that reports that the Belgian international has recommended Chelsea left-back Alonso as a replacement for the ageing Marcelo. The Spanish news agency further claims that Alonso is even willing to lower his wages in order to seal a move to the Spanish capital.

The 28-year-old has been in good form for Chelsea during the absence of Frank Lampard’s first-choice left-back Emerson Palmieri – hence, it is understandable that Hazard wants Real Madrid to sign him.

The defender has made seven Premier League appearances so far this season, and has already scored a goal and recorded a couple of assists. His solo finish came against Newcastle United a few weeks ago, and it proved to be the goal that handed Chelsea a much-needed victory.