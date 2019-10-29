Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas is all set to terminate their loan deal for Loris Karius, after a disappointing start to the season by the German goalkeeper. It is hence expected that Karius will return to his parent club Liverpool in January.

It is Daily Mail that reports that Besiktas have already started looking to the market for replacement goalkeepers, according to Turkish publication Takvim.

Karius has made 11 appearances for the club so far this season – eight in the Turkish league and three in the Europa League. He has conceded 16 goals already, and has kept a clean sheet only in four matches till date.

As you all know by now, the 26-year-old’s downfall began exactly on 26th May 2018 – after he was picked by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as his first-choice between the sticks, as the Reds geared up to face Liverpool in the 2017-18 Champions League final.

Liverpool ended up losing 3-1, with two of Real Madrid’s goals resulting from Karius’ mistakes.

The German was widely slammed by his own team’s fans, and nothing has gone right for him ever since.

In August 2018, he departed to Besiktas on a loan deal, conceded 49 goals from 35 games and kept just six clean sheets. However, they gave him a second chance this season, but he is yet to make a good impression – which is why they seem to have lost all their patience for him, as of right now.