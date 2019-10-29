The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have ruled out the signing of their key targets – Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen – in January, despite manager Zinedine Zidane’s strong demands that he needs a new player at the earliest.

This is according to Daily Mail, who has reported that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez told Zidane to stop focusing on new transfers and instead utilise the squad that he currently has, after sanctioning a £300million spending spree in the summer.

Los Blancos signed Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Takefusa Kubo in the summer – while Kubo left to Real Mallorca on loan, most of the other big names have failed to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu till date.

Hazard, for instance, has scored just a single goal so far, while Jovic is yet to open his goals tally for the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Zidane wanted to sign Pogba or Eriksen or both players in January, as he is keen to revamp Real Madrid’s midfield which currently consists of ageing and out-of-players like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez and Isco.

But according to the English news agency, he is unlikely to get his wish granted as Perez wants to cut down on expenditure after a busy summer transfer window.