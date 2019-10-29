Barcelona star posts cryptic message on Twitter as exit rumours circulate

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is clearly enduring his toughest spell at the club, since signing for them in 2014. Meanwhile, amidst intense speculation that he is all set to leave the Camp Nou, Rakitic posted a cryptic message on his Twitter, on Sunday.

Check out the midfielder’s post right below:

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall,” the 31-year-old wrote, as the caption for the images which showed him participating in a recent team training session, alongside the likes of Gerard Pique, Arturo Vidal, Sergi Roberto, Carles Alena and Antoine Griezmann.

The quote is believed to have been taken from the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, a famous American essayist, philosopher and poet.

The Croatian international, meanwhile, seems to have fallen out of favour at Barcelona, having slipped down the pecking order under manager Ernesto Valverde.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has made only one La Liga start, among a total of six appearances for the club.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist is also yet to open his goals and assists tally for the current season.

Over the past few weeks, there have been plenty of rumours that he will be leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and so on.