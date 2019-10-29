Reports: Real Madrid identify €80m-rated midfielder as replacement for Ballon d’Or-winning star

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has finally identified a replacement for the club’s star midfielder Luka Modric, who is slowly approaching the end of his time with Los Blancos.

Madrid have been in the market for a world-class midfielder for quite some time now. Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist but the Premier League giants managed to hold on to the Frenchman. They were interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen as well but Spurs, too, didn’t let their star midfielder leave for Santiago Bernabeu.

Next on president Florentino Perez’s agenda was Ajax’s UEFA Champions League hero Donny Van de Beek. The 22-year-old is supposedly set to join Madrid next summer but Perez wants to add another midfielder to the mix as a like-to-like replacement for Modric.

According to Don Balon, he has identified Napoli’s Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz as the perfect replacement for the former Tottenham Hotspur star. Though Barcelona have shown interest in the Serie A star as well, Ruiz has his heart set on a move to Madrid.

The report claims that Napoli will be ready to let him leave if Madrid submit a bid of around €80 million. Whether or not the move materialises remains to be seen.