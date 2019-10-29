According to the latest reports, Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale has fallen out with his manager Zinedine Zidane yet again. Apparently, he has also asked his agent to seek a new club for him ahead of the January transfer window.

It is Express that claims that Bale has had enough of the treatment from Zidane, as the duo seems to have fallen out with each other yet again.

Bale and Zidane were not on talking terms this summer, at the end of the 2018-19 season – and the latter had even tried to ship the Welshman out to China, as the Chinese Super League (CSL) club Jiangsu Suning had expressed interest to sign him.

In fact, a deal had been agreed in principle between Real Madrid and Jiangsu Suning, which would have seen him earn more than £1million per week, in terms of wages.

Los Blancos eventually pulled the plug on the CSL side’s offer, because they wanted the 30-year-old to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu as a replacement for injured teammate Marco Asensio.

But now, it seems that Bale has once again made it clear to Real Madrid that he is fed up of the treatment meted out to him by Zidane. Express further reports that he has also told both the club and his agent that he wants to leave at the earliest.

A move to China is on the cards for the former Tottenham Hotspur winger, and it remains to be seen whether the La Liga giants will allow him to make the switch in January.