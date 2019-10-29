Reports: Barcelona to offload two more players along with Ivan Rakitic in January transfer window

Barcelona are looking to offload three players from their squad in the upcoming January transfer window, reports from Spain are claiming.

The first player on the outgoing list for the La Liga giants is Ivan Rakitic. After Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong’s arrival in the summer, Rakitic was deemed surplus to requirements. The midfielder was reportedly very close to a move to Italy in the summer but Barcelona’s asking price of €50 million pushed the Serie A giants back.

According to reports in Don Balon, Barcelona are ready to let the FIFA World Cup 2018 finalist leave in the January transfer window for the right price. Multiple reports have claimed that Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are in pole position to sign the midfielder but Juventus might try to take him on board yet again.

Another player who Barcelona want to let go in January is talented youngster Riqui Puig. The Catalan giants want to send him out on a loan deal to help him progress gradually before promoting him to the first team. Midfielder Carles Alena could be on his way out of the club in the upcoming January transfer window as well.

The youngster seems to prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur, the report claims.