Reports: PSG make Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate top priority for January window

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have made Juventus right-back Mattia De Sciglio their top transfer target for the upcoming January window.

The Ligue 1 giants are on the lookout for a right-back to challenge Thomas Meunier for the starting spot. Moreover, with youngster Thilo Kehrer out due to a foot injury, PSG are desperate to add defensive reinforcements in winter rather than wait for the next summer transfer window.

According to reports in Le Parisien, the French giants have turned towards Juventus and have identified De Sciglio as a worthy option to be added to their squad. The report claims that PSG were interested in the Juventus right-back in the summer transfer window which concluded last month but couldn’t strike a deal.

Moreover, a swap deal involving Meunier and the Italian right-back was discussed as well but all the parties involved failed to agree on terms. As a result, both the players stayed put but PSG are now set to move in for the 27-year-old again in January.

De Sciglio signed for Juventus in 2017 from AC Milan. He has only been able to make two league appearances for the defending Serie A champions this season and could decide to move if PSG come with a good offer.