Reports: Serie A giants have ‘no interest’ in signing two Barcelona stars contrary to widespread rumours

Reports have emerged that Inter Milan have no interest in signing the two Barcelona stars – Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal – contrary to widespread rumours.

The Croatian had become an integral part of the Barcelona squad after arriving from Sevilla in 2014. But after Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong’s arrival in the summer, Rakitic was deemed surplus to requirements. The midfielder was reportedly very close to a move to Italy but Barcelona’s asking price of €50 million pushed the Serie A giants back.

Multiple reports have claimed that Barcelona are ready to let Rakitic leave in the January transfer window for the right price. Moreover, there were reports that Vidal could be on his way out of the club as well and Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan were in pole position to sign the two midfielders.

But according to Corriere dello Sport (via SempreInter), Inter have no interest in signing the two Barcelona players, at least in the January transfer window. The Serie A giants are instead focussing on younger options and don’t want the two La Liga stars as they are both over 30 years of age.

The report goes on to add that Conte is aiming to sign more Italian players for the side.