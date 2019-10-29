Reports: UCL finalist had no intention of joining Manchester United, wants Real Madrid or Barcelona move

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen has been the subject of interest from multiple clubs which include big guns like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Denmark international is now in the last year of his contract with Spurs and is reluctant to sign an extension after getting linked with the aforementioned clubs throughout the summer. Though a move away from North London didn’t materialise, it is certain that Eriksen will be on his way out of the club in January or next summer.

However, as per reports from The Athletic, the 27-year-old had the option of joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window earlier this year but decided against it. The report claims that Madrid turned their attention towards Paul Pogba and United were the only club who showed interest in the Spurs playmaker.

And even though the Red Devils were offering him a way out of the North London club, he decided against it as he had no intention of joining the Premier League giants. Moreover, Eriksen has his heart set for a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona and is ready to wait it out for some more months.

Whether or not the two La Liga giants decide to make a move for him remains to be seen.