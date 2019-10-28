Manchester United told to sign UCL record breaker if Solskjaer stays

Manchester United have finally managed to stop the rot momentarily under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with two wins and a draw from their last three matches.

This little pocket of form could prove crucial for their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has come under fire recently following some mediocre displays from his United team.

‘Rashford did an honourable thing and missed a penalty’ – Solskjaer

Regardless of the small bandage on a clearly open wound, United need to invest in the January transfer window, and seem to be focusing on the attacking side of the game to ensure they have enough goals.

One player who has emerged as a possible option is Erling Braut Haaland, who recently set a new record in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), becoming the first player in the competition to score six goals in his first three matches.

Haaland was brought to Norwegian side Molde by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and scout Loris Boni believes his connections with Solskjaer could bring him to United.

“Salzburg, an excellent team, can only be a springboard for someone like him,” Boni said.

“If, then, his compatriot Solskjaer remains as coach at Manchester United, I think he can go there.

“Solskjaer was also the one who made him debut at Molde, as he coached the club at the time.”