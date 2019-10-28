Reports: Chelsea star Olivier Giroud set for January move to Ligue 1

Olivier Giroud has endured a difficult spell since arriving at Chelsea from Arsenal, and he looks set to make his move away from Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Soccer Link and Sky Sports are reporting that Giroud could be headed back to his native France, with a move to Lyon being discussed.

However, this appears to be a move that will happen if Moussa Dembele of Lyon ends up moving as well, with a rumoured move to Manchester United on the cards.

Lampard says he’s “delighted” with Pulisic hattrick in 4-2 win over Burnley

The Red Devils have themselves struggled for goals this season, and are looking for a striker to fill the void left by the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom left for Inter Milan in the summer.

As for Giroud, this might be a move he asks for, considering Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made no guarantees about playing time for the Frenchman, though he did acknowledge that the World Cup winner trains properly and is an asset in the squad.

Chelsea have looked towards youth since Lampard took charge, with Tammy Abraham emerging as the new hitman in front of goal, and Mason Mount looking just as impressive behind his compatriot in the Blues’ attack.