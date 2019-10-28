Reports: Serie A giants planning to sign UCL finalist on a free deal next summer

Inter Milan had one of the best summer transfer windows in Europe and strengthened their side to push Juventus for the Serie A title this season.

With the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Godin coming in, Antonio Conte has a strong team on his disposal. However, they are looking to add even more reinforcements to their side ahead of the next season and have turned towards Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of a central defender.

According to reports by Sky in Italy (via SempreInter), Inter are targetting Spurs’ Belgian centre-back Jan Vertonghen to shore up their defence before the next season. Vertonghen’s contract with the club ends after the current season and he is reportedly not ready to sign on an extension with the club.

As a result, he will be available on a free deal in the summer. The report goes on to add that he might sign a pre-contract with the Serie A side in the January transfer window and will make a free move to the Italian side next summer.

Along with Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen is looking to move on from Spurs as well and has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.