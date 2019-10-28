Reports: Liverpool favourites to land Kylian Mbappe because of one key reason

Liverpool showed their class and more importantly their mentality as they came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League. And now, there could be more good news on the horizon.

The Reds are linked with Kylian Mbappe, as our several other teams to be honest, but a report from The Express has explained quite clearly why Liverpool are the true favourites to land the World Cup winner.

The report says that Liverpool look set to land a lucrative new sponsorship deal with Nike, after ending their relationship with current sponsors New Balance, and that could open up some serious prospects.

One of Nike’s prime athlete global ambassadors is Kylian Mbappe, who could be lured into moving to Anfield as his next destination for this and a variety of other reasons.

A report from L’Equipe earlier suggested that Mbappe was “charmed by the eloquence and enthusiasm” of Jurgen Klopp when the duo first entered negotiations over a possible switch, but he ultimately went to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The English giants may not have had the money to buy the Frenchman back then, but with more trophies now in the bag, and Mbappe clearly a fan of how Liverpool play, perhaps this deal isn’t as far fetched as first thought.