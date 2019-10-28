Reports: PSG set final price tag for Neymar amidst Barcelona interest

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made up their mind to sell their superstar Neymar to his former club Barcelona for a reported sum of £199 million.

The Brazilian was the subject of interest from both the La Liga giants – Real Madrid and Barcelona – throughout the summer transfer window. Though Los Blancos pulled out from their pursuit of Neymar, Barcelona maintained their interest and were reportedly very close to completing the deal on transfer deadline day.

However, the French giants managed to keep hold of the winger and Barcelona were forced to wait for another season. Multiple reports continue linking the 28-year-old with a return to Spain and it is now being claimed that PSG are willing to let him leave for Barcelona.

According to reports in Spain (via Sportsmole), the Ligue 1 champions are willing to sell Neymar to Barca for £199 million. The Catalan giants are expected to make another move for the Brazilian in the next summer transfer window but they will have to break the bank to stand a chance of getting their former player back.

With eight months left before the transfer window starts, expect a lot more updates on Neymar transfer saga as Barcelona continue their pursuit of the star winger.