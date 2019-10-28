Manchester United legend believes club will take top Real Madrid target ‘tomorrow’ if they can

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that the Red Devils would sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen without thinking twice.

The Denmark international was the subject of interest from Real Madrid and Juventus. With his contract at Spurs set to end after the ongoing season, it was believed that the Premier League side will allow him to leave in the summer. However, a deal didn’t materialise and he stayed put.

Eriksen has since refused to sign a new contract and Spurs now want to let him move in the upcoming winter transfer window to get some transfer fee in return for the playmaker. United are one of the clubs who have shown interest in the 27-year-old and Neville believes his former club will ‘take him tomorrow’ as he will improve the squad.

“[United would] take him tomorrow. I think he would [improve them],” Neville told Sky Sports News. “What you’re seeing at the moment with Eriksen is a player who is not buying into what’s happened. He’s disinterested.

“He’ll just switch it back on again when he goes to another club. Will Manchester United take him? Will PSG take him? Will Juventus take him? Free? Yes, they will, for free, they will.”