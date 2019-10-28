Reports: Manchester United ready to shell out £100million for key target in January

As per reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to offer £100million for Jadon Sancho, ahead of a potential January transfer move for the Borussia Dortmund star.

It is ESPN that reports that Manchester United are likely to name him as their top-priority target in January, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to boost his squad’s attack before the 2020-21 season begins.

Sancho is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment – Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus are also known to keep tabs on the England international, apart from Manchester United themselves.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are not at all interested to sell the youngster, and their coach Jorg Heinrich believes that he has all the tools to be a major player for the German side, and remains an important component in his current squad.

“Jadon [Sancho] can become one of the best players in Europe, or even the world,” he said in a recent interview, before adding:

“He should know Dortmund is an excellent place for young players to play consistently and to develop on a very, very high level.”

“It won’t be easy to keep him at Dortmund. We hope he plays one or two seasons longer. But we all know very, very big clubs with a lot of money want to have him in their team,” he signed off.