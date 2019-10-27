Reports: Barcelona eye summer move for Manchester United target as Neymar alternative

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona have finally identified a suitable alternative for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar – Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s captain, wanted the club to sign Neymar in the summer, but a deal was never finalized between the Catalans and PSG. With the Brazilian now set to stay at Paris for at least one more season, Messi wants Jadon Sancho to join the side, in January if possible – or else, in July.

Sancho is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment – Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus are also known to keep tabs on the England international, apart from Barcelona themselves.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are not at all interested to sell the youngster, and their coach Jorg Heinrich believes that he has all the tools to be a major player for the German side, and remains an important component in his current squad.

“Jadon can become one of the best players in Europe, or even the world,” he said in a recent interview, before adding:

“He should know Dortmund is an excellent place for young players to play consistently and to develop on a very, very high level.”

“It won’t be easy to keep him at Dortmund. We hope he plays one or two seasons longer. But we all know very, very big clubs with a lot of money want to have him in their team.”