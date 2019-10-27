Reports: Real Madrid set dates for Dani Ceballos’ Arsenal loan recall

La Liga giants Real Madrid will reportedly recall on-loan star Dani Ceballos from Arsenal next summer, as they are looking to integrate as many as five youngsters into their first team before the beginning of the next season.

AS reports, via Daily Mail, that by doing so, Real Madrid aim to “save money” on expensive transfers.

Apart from Ceballos, Real Sociedad’s Martin Odegaard, Sergio Reguillon of Sevilla, Takefusa Kubo of Real Mallorca and Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi, are the other four youngsters who will return to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

AS further adds that Los Blancos aim to use these young stars in the first team next season, so that their transfer budget can instead be used to fund what will most likely be a world-record bid for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe.

Currently rated at over €250million, Mbappe can be signed by Real Madrid only if they save at least €300million for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The current world record in transfer fees is held by PSG’s Neymar Jr. who made the switch from Barcelona to the Parisians in the summer of 2017, for a reported transfer fee of €220million.

Meanwhile, Mbappe himself has made it clear that he would leave PSG next summer, in pursuit of new challenges elsewhere in Europe. He has already won three Ligue 1 titles – one with AS Monaco and two with PSG.