Liverpool’s Ballon d’Or nominee passes verdict on future amidst Real madrid interest

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has revealed that he wants to stay at Anfield for the rest of his career, amidst interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

“I am very happy to be part of this great club and I enjoy it,” the Senegal international told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 in a recent interview.

He further added: “Hopefully I stay here forever.”

“I’ve been to some clubs around the world, but Liverpool is unique. It’s like a family. The mood is always incredible. But it’s also normal that we’ve been together for four years and know each other. We are also together off the field and that is important for morale,” he said.

The 27-year-old also talked about his illustrious partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – with the attacking trio scoring 125 goals between them in three seasons together at Liverpool.

“It’s easy to work with them. Personally, I feel lucky to get to play with them. They are really good players and make everything easier,” he said, before adding:

“Mo [Salah] is fun sometimes. He is a cool and nice guy.”

“Bobby [Firmino] is very shy. He is the shyest football player I have ever met, but very nice,” Mane signed off.

