Reports: Florentino Perez issues ultimatum to Real Madrid stars, wants them sold in January

As per the latest reports, Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez has issued a stiff ultimatum to Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, asking them to finalize their next club before the January transfer window. Both players are being targeted by Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Don Balon claims that Perez no longer wants Bale and Rodriguez in the Real Madrid first team, despite both players doing well for the team right now. According to the Spanish news agency, Perez wants both players to make way for the club’s long-term targets – Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

It has also been reported that Manchester United have already demanded an asking price of €180million for Pogba. It is also expected that Mbappe will cost more than €250million next summer. Hence, if Los Blancos have to sign both players, it means that they will have to shell out at a total of least €430million as transfer fees.

Real Madrid are hence interested in exchanging Bale and Rodriguez in exchange for Pogba and Mbappe, in an attempt to cut down on their expenditure.

Earlier this summer, Pogba said that he would like to leave Manchester United in pursuit of “new challenges” elsewhere in Europe, despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reluctance to part ways with him.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has also made it clear that the ongoing 2019-20 season would be his last year in France, before he leaves for Spain or England.