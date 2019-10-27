Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has reportedly demanded a new contract at the club, complete with a wage hike that would see him become the highest-paid player in their team.

Don Balon reports that Benzema has asked Florentino Perez – the President of Real Madrid – to offer him a new contract with the highest-possible salary that can be offered by the club. The Frenchman apparently feels that his performances from the past year have been much better than any of his teammates, which is why he deserves recognition.

In the 2018-19 season, Benzema scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists from 53 matches across various competitions. In his ongoing 2019-20 campaign, the 31-year-old has already scored six goals and recorded a couple of assists, in just 11 matches across different competitions.

Overall, Benzema has played 476 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 228 goals and making 126 assists. He moved to the Santiago Bernabeu as a 21-year-old from Olympique Lyonnais for €35million, but ten years later, he has undoubtedly evolved to become of the finest strikers in the game.

Don Balon also claims that Real Madrid are not really interested to renew the Frenchman’s contract, as he is ageing and showing lots of inconsistency in recent times. It is likely that he will be offloaded to France or England, amid reports that certain Premier League clubs are interested in signing him.