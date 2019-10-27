The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are targeting Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl in January, as a replacement for out-of-favour Ivan Rakitic. Weigl has also emerged as a top target for Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid in recent times.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Barcelona star Sergio Busquets expects his club to sign Weigl in January as a potential partner for him, as they are planning on selling Rakitic.

Rakitic, meanwhile, has already attracted interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain (PSG), and the Catalans are keen to let him go to any club that offers more than €40million for him.

Weigl – who is reportedly rated at around €25million right now – is hence an easy buy for the Blaugrana. The 24-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015 for a reported transfer fee of just €2.5million, and is also one of their most important first-team players at the moment.

He has also clocked 160 appearances for them so far, and has recorded three goals and an assist as well.

Earlier last week, it was reported that Real Madrid are also keen on the German midfielder, as mentioned earlier – however, they are more likely to wait until next summer before launching a bid for him.

That being said, Barcelona could get their hands on him, provided they try to sign him during the upcoming summer transfer window – as per Don Balon.