Reports: €100million-rated Barcelona target rejects club in favour of Real Madrid

Reports say that Barcelona have targeted Serie A side Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz, but the player himself is apparently interested in joining their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

According to Diario Gol, Ruiz is currently rated at €100million, and his meteoric rise in form over the past few months have made him a key target for several big teams in Europe.

However, Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be the most interested in the former Real Betis star – and Los Blancos have now gained an advantage over the Catalans, in the transfer race to sign him.

Diario Gol‘s report adds that Ruiz was due for a contract extension at Napoli, as their manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to have him on his squad for a longer period of time. But the Spain international has apparently rejected Ancelotti’s offer, resulting in Napoli deciding an asking price of €100million for him.

Previously, it was also claimed that Real Madrid have already offered €20million and Isco in a player-plus-cash deal for the 23-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether the Italian club will accept the bid in the upcoming summer transfer window in 2020 June.

The central midfielder has already scored once and also provided an assist so far, in the 10 appearances that he has made in the ongoing 2019-20 season.