Reports: Manchester United reject signing Real Madrid star due to injury concerns

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly been put off from signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, due to his injury issues that have been a cause for concern in recent times.

Daily Mail claims that Real Madrid are willing to let Bale leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January, in favour of a return to the Premier League. Furthermore, they are also interested in offering the 30-year-old as a part of the player-plus-cash deal for United’s midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been a long-term target for Los Blancos‘ manager Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are all set to reject the offer, as they no longer want anything to do with older players, after the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Bastian Schweinsteiger – who they signed in recent times – stung them with frequent bouts of injury and loss of form.

Bale has suffered a total of 21 different injuries since joining Real Madrid in 2013, for a reported transfer fee of €101million. Daily Mail further reports that the former Tottenham star has been nicknamed “The Glass” because of a series of injuries, which are mostly ankles and calf-related.

The Welshman has also played just seven games under Zidane this season so far, and is currently sidelined once again to his latest injury that happened during the recent international break.