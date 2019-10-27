Manchester United have decided that they want €180million for Paul Pogba, if Real Madrid want to sign him in January. It has also been reported that the transfer fee they get from Pogba’s sale will be used to sign two strikers – Tottenham’s Harry Kane and RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will let go of Pogba if he continues to perform poorly in the matches to follow. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has failed to impress in the ongoing 2019-20 season so far, and a recent injury meant that he had to be sidelined for a few weeks as well.

Meanwhile, the lack of an efficient No.9 has tormented the Red Devils further, with the side slipping down to 14th place in the Premier League table. As a result, Solskjaer wants the club to sign Kane and Haaland, who have been doing fairly well for their respective teams so far.

Haaland is a top target for several other teams as well – including Real Madrid, who have also expressed interest in signing the youngster next summer. The 19-year-old forward hailing from Norway has already scored 20 goals and provided five assists, in just 13 appearances for RB Salzburg this season.