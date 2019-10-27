According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool are keen to sign Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze as an alternative for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Chukwueze is also a former U-17 FIFA World Champion with Nigeria.

Don Balon reports that Sadio Mane himself wants Liverpool to sign the 20-year-old youngster, as he feels that the side is currently a bit short of attacking options. Of course, they have Mane himself, alongside Salah and Roberto Firmino, and together they form one of the most lethal attacking partnerships in modern-day football – but apart from themselves, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, the Reds do not have solid attacking options.

The above problem was most visible in their recent Premier League game against Manchester United, where it was midfielder Adam Lallana who finally scored a goal for them in the dying minutes, to salvage a draw and help them earn one point from the match. Don Balon says that Mane had a chat with manager Jurgen Klopp after the game, making it clear that it would not be a good fit for the club if they face a similar situation again.

Liverpool are hence keen to sign an alternative for the likes of Mane and Salah, and they have already shortlisted Samuel Chukwueze for the role, as per the Spanish publication. The Nigeria international has made nine appearances for Villarreal this season, and has already scored two goals and provided two assists.