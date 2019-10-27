Manchester United and Manchester City have embarked on several battles on-and-off the pitch over the years. The Red Devils have history on their side in this encounter, while the Citizens are just starting to turn the tide around. The Manchester pair are set to meet once again in the transfer market, to battle it out for a teenager!

According to a report by the Mirror, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in Rochdale right-back, Luke Matheson. The 17-year-old is regarded highly by the two Premier League giants who are now preparing for a bidding war.

As per the report, both clubs will have to shell out a transfer fee in the range of £10 Million and could make a move as soon as January 2020.

Matheson stunned the Red Devils in their Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale in September when he scored the equalizer at Old Trafford. The leveller helped the minnows to force a penalty shootout away from home which they eventually lost.

As a result of their win over Rochdale, Manchester United were drawn against Chelsea in the next round of the league cup. The two will play their impending match mid-week, meeting for the first time since the Premier League opening day.