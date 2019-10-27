To the surprise of many football fans, Manchester United picked up Daniel James from Swansea City ahead of the 2019/20 season. James has been performing well for the Red Devils, who as per reports, are ready to dip into the Championship market to sign a midfielder.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United have sent recent scouting missions to keep an eye on Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips. The Red Devils are keen on exploiting the Championship for first-team stars following their shrewd capture of Swansea City’s Daniel James in the summer. James, in turn, has scored three times already and has become a stalwart in the first eleven.

The report states that Red Devils’ number two, Mike Phelan, recently visited Elland Road to keep an eye on Phillips during Leeds’s match against Birmingham City. Assistant coach, Kieran McKenna was then sent to scout the Englishman during a match against Preston North End.

Signing Phillips won’t be easy, however, with several clubs showing an interest in him. Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Sheffield United were among the clubs linked with the 23-year-old this summer. However, Leeds United rejected a £27 Million bid to keep Phillips at the club for another season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also been linked with several players to fill out their forward positions. Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller are the latest names to join the shortlist already containing the likes of Mario Mandzuic and Timo Werner.