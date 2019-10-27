Reports: Real Madrid ready €20 Million plus player offer for Spain international

Real Madrid brought in several new players this summer to bolster their defence and attack. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo signed for Los Blancos in their summer spree. The club has now started planning for the next summer and are preparing player plus cash bid for one Spanish international.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are preparing a player plus cash offer for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz. The Spanish international is a reported target for both Los Blancos and their rivals Barcelona for next summer, after impressing in Italy.

The report claims that Real Madrid will offer Napoli €20 Million and Isco for Ruiz. The Spanish giants believe Isco is worth €65 Million, thus bringing the total value of the deal to €85 Million. Furthermore, current Napoli manager, Carlo Ancelotti knows Isco well, having managed him during his stint at Real Madrid and could be willing to welcome a familiar face into the team. In Madrid, the Spanish midfielder has lost his place in the team with Zinedine Zidane preferring other players over him.

However, Napoli are said to be unwilling to sell their star man to Real Madrid for the touted value. The Italian giants are holding out for €180 Million for the youngster.