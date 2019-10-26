Real Madrid have returned to their transfer strategy of signing ‘Galacticos’, as evident from their 2019 summer window. However, Los Blancos are planning something a bit different for 2020, as they intend to use loaned-out stars to help with another squad rebuild.

According to a report by AS, Real Madrid have devised a plan involving their on-loan stars to sign Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has long been linked with Los Blancos, despite the club’s reluctance to sell him.

As per the report, Real Madrid plan to rebuild their squad using their loanees next season. Furthermore, Los Blancos are not planning to sign any new players in the winter, thus building their transfer kitty for the summer. With the money saved in the winter, along with a low-cost summer rebuild, Real will then look to go big on one statement signing – Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid plan to use five loanees next season to help them with their plan. Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard, Sergio Reguilon, Achraf Hakimi, and Takefusa Kubo are the ones touted to return to the team and help them rebuild at zero cost.

The Spanish giants spent big this summer to revamp their squad. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao joined on big deals, while Takefusa Kubo and Alphone Areola were also brought in.