Signing a top player on a free transfer is considered a coup. In recent years many superstars have joined top European clubs such as Juventus, Liverpool and Bayern Munich as free agents and left a lasting impression. So, here are the top five free transfers of the last decade.

#5. Raul Gonzalez (Real Madrid to Schalke, 2010)

When Raul Gonzalez left Real Madrid in 2010 as their all-time leading goalscorer and with sixteen winners’ medal to his name, he had nothing to prove and had lucrative offers to join clubs in the United States, Qatar and Russia. Instead, he joined Bundesliga club Schalke on a two-year deal.

The Spaniard was 33-years-old at that time but he showed no signs of slowing down as he scored 40 goals and provided 21 assists in only 98 games for the club.

In his first season at the club, he helped them win the DFB-Pokal, which is the club’s only major honour since 2005, and also played a key role in the club’s run to the semifinal of the Champions League – the only time in their history. In his second and final season with the club, he won the DFL Super Cup and helped them finish third in the league.

#4. James Milner (Manchester City to Liverpool, 2015)

When Steven Gerrard left Liverpool at the end of the 2014/15 season, the Anfield dressing room needed a leader. Brendan Rodgers convinced James Milner to join the Merseyside club upon the expiry of his contract with Manchester City.

Milner was named the club’s vice-captain immediately after joining and soon endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful with his professionalism, work rate, and attitude.

The Englishman has been a key player for the club under Jurgen Klopp and has played in midfield, on the wings, and as a full-back on either side. In fact, he was Liverpool’s first-choice left-back for the entire 2016/17 season.

Milner has 24 goals and 39 assists for Liverpool in 189 appearances. In 2017/18, he broke the record for most assists (9) in a single Champions League season and in 2019, he won the competition for the first time in his career.

#3. Paul Pogba (Manchester United to Juventus, 2012)

Paul Pogba splits opinion at Manchester United even though he has been a cut above the rest for a while now. However, there is no debate that Pogba at Juventus was one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Frenchman left Manchester United in 2012 as a free agent after he was not given enough first-team opportunities by Sir Alex Ferguson. He joined Juventus and went on to win eight trophies in four seasons.

Pogba played 178 games for the Bianconeri, scored 34 goals and provided 42 assists. While he was a Juventus player, he was named in the FIFPro World XI once and in the Serie A team of the Year thrice.

#2. Andrea Pirlo (AC Milan to Juventus, 2011)

Juventus are the masters of free transfers and in the 2019 summer transfer window alone, they signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot using the same transfer tool. However, their biggest coup was signing Andrea Pirlo after he was released by AC Milan in 2011.

Milan deemed him surplus to requirements and that was a serious error of judgement on their part which helped Juventus become the powerhouse they are today.

Pirlo was a Juventus played for four seasons and in that time he won seven trophies including four Serie A titles on the trot. In 2012, he was placed seventh in the Ballon d’Or and he won the Serie A footballer of the year award thrice in succession from 2012 to 2014.

“When Andrea told me that he was joining us, the first thing I thought was: ‘God exists’.”- Gianluigi Buffon later remarked.

#1. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich, 2014)

Bayern Munich signed Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels, and Robert Lewandowski in recent years from Borussia Dortmund. While the former two are now back at Dortmund, the Pole remains at Allianz Arena and has arguably been Bayern’s most important player even after five years.

In the summer of 2013, Dortmund refused to sell Lewandowski to the Bavarian club so the player ran down his contract and joined Bayern on a free transfer a year later. Since joining Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has played 255 games, scored 209 goals, provided 47 assists, won ten trophies and has won several individual honours including three Bundesliga Golden Boots.

He has started the ongoing season like a man possessed and has already scored 18 goals in only 13 matches.

Honourable mentions: Sami Khedira (Real Madrid to Juventus, 2015), Miroslav Klose (Bayern Munich to Lazio, 2011), Joel Matip (Schalke to Liverpool, 2016) & Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG to Manchester United, 2016).