Reports: Barcelona star on the verge of sealing move to Serie A

Barcelona brought in several new signings this summer to keep up with rivals Real Madrid. Among the new arrivals, Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong have already sealed a place in the starting eleven, leaving some key players out in the wilderness. One such player is now said to be on the verge of a move to Italy.

According to a report by Sport, Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is edging closer and closer to a move to Inter Milan. The Croatian midfielder has been ousted by the starting eleven by new arrival Frenkie de Jong and is now looking to leave the club in search of better opportunities.

As per the report, Rakitic was once considered to be an ‘untouchable’ under Ernesto Valverde, however, that is not the case anymore. The Blaugrana were even in contact with Inter recently regarding a transfer, when a Nerazzurri delegation paid them a visit to discuss the deal.

However, there still seems to be some distance between the two clubs but the relationship between the two clubs is on solid terms and could help see the deal through.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are enjoying life under Antonio Conte in Serie A. The Italian giants started well before being beaten by Juventus and are currently second in the league table.