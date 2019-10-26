Reports: Real Madrid ready player plus cash offer to sign Manchester United star

Real Madrid signed six new players this summer, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy among those coming in. However, Los Blancos missed out on some key targets still, despite their late attempts. Reports claim that they are now back in for one Manchester United star and are willing to offer players and cash in return.

According to a report by El Desmarque, via Daily Mail, Real Madrid are planning a huge player plus cash offer to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The Frenchman has already revealed his respect for Zinedine Zidane in the past and a move may be on the horizon.

As per the report, Real Madrid are ready to offer Gareth Bale to the Red Devils in return for Pogba. Bale was touted to leave the club this summer, with Zidane publicly stating that he was not a part of his plans. However, no suitor came for the Welshman and he ended up staying at Santiago Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, Real still want to get rid of Bale and may use him as a bargaining chip in the Pogba deal. The report claims that the Spanish giants will offer United £85 Million along with the former Tottenham star with hopes to seal the deal.