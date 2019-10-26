Reports: Manchester United handed transfer boost with key target pushing for January move

Manchester United are struggling to score goals this season. Their attacking trio of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford has scored nine goals across all competitions, while they have failed to score more than once in the league since opening day. However, help might arrive in January with one player keen on a move.

Manchester United transfer target, Thomas Muller, has handed the club a major transfer boost. As per The Sun, the Bayern Munich man is dissatisfied with his current situation at the club, with manager Niko Kovac giving preference to other players over him, and will push for a move in January. Muller has just started three of Bayern’s eight games so far this season, with his last start coming mid-September.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are continuing their search for a new forward, after offloading Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer. They have been linked with several strikers, including Mario Mandzukic, Timo Werner, Erling Haaland, and Moussa Dembele. Mandzukic, however, is said to be the closest to a move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have struggled for goals this season and have already lost three times in the league. They have failed to put the ball in the opposition net more than once in the league since opening day and are currently fourteenth in the table.