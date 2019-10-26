Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker, after offloading Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan in the summer. Reports now claim that they have one player in sights, but will have to fight Barcelona to secure his services.

According to a report by FC Inter News, Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the race for Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez. The young forward has been in great form so far this season and has scored five times for his club across all competitions.

The report suggests that the youngster has a €111 Million release clause in his contract, which the Inter hierarchy is trying to either remove or increase. Nonetheless, if any interested club triggers the clause, Martinez will be free to discuss contract terms with them.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s search for a new striker has taken them all over Europe. The Red Devils have been linked with several big names, such as Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, and Mario Mandzukic, with the latter reportedly closing in on a January move. Furthermore, the Old Trafford outfit is also said to be preparing for the long-term by targetting forwards such as Erling Haaland and Moussa Dembele.

At present, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford at his disposal. The three have scored a combined nine goals across all competitions for the club.

United next face Norwich City in the Premier League, before travelling to Chelsea mid-week for a Carabao Cup tie.