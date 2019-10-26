Reports: Bayern Munich, Arsenal to rival Real Madrid for €30m-rated centre-back

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Athletic Bilbao’s centre-back Unai Nunez in the upcoming January transfer window.

Real Madrid were reportedly in the hunt for the Bilbao defender in the summer transfer window which concluded last month, but failed to get him on board. Los Blancos were in desperate need of a defender but couldn’t get any deal through the line and are set to face stiff competition for Nunez in January.

According to report in Goal, Arsenal are also in the market for a central defender and the 22-year-old is apparently on their radar as well along with fellow Premier League side Everton. However, the two English sides will have to face stiff competition from two of Europe’s biggest clubs in Madrid and Bayern.

The German giants have turned their attention towards the Spaniard after their first-choice defender Niklas Sule was ruled out of the rest of the season after picking up an injury last week. They are set to move in for the young Spaniard in the January transfer window.

The fact that the young Spaniard will come in cheaper than other options has made him a prime target for quite a few clubs who are looking to add defensive reinforcements.