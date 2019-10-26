Reports: Serie A giants working on deal to sign Manchester United star permanently

On-loan Manchester United star Chris Smalling has impressed the decision-makers at Serie A side Roma, who are now planning on a deal to make the Englishman’s move to the club permanent.

The centre-back moved to Rome in the summer transfer window which concluded last month on a year-long loan deal. He was one of the many United players who made the switch to Serie A, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian.

While Sanchez’s future is still unclear, if reports from Gianluca Di Marzio are to be believed, Smalling is looking set to make his Italy move permanent. The report claims that Roma are happy with the defender’s performance and are ready to initiate talks to sign him on a permanent deal.

Smalling has gelled well with his central defensive partner Gianluca Mancini and Roma are hoping that the Englishman can extend his stay at the club for the foreseeable future.