Reports: PSG star’s relationship with Thomas Tuchel deteriorates further as Real Madrid close in

After failing to get Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar on board in the summer transfer window which concluded last month, Real Madrid have turned their attention towards the Brazilian’s teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Multiple reports have claimed that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has made Mbappe his number one target and will go all out for him in the next summer window. What would give those at Real Madrid a boost is that the French starlet’s relationship with PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is not improving, if reports from Spanish publication AS are to be believed.

Mbappe recently expressed his displeasure at not starting PSG’s UEFA Champions League match vs Club Brugge, where he came on in the second half and scored a hat-trick.

“I wanted to start the game. I thought I was going to start. The coach made his decision and you must accept it. I wanted to go on the pitch and show that it’s hard to do without me.

“Football is a passion for me – I love to play. It’s been two months since I could properly play. It has been very painful.

“I want to play every game. If you’re on the pitch, it’s because you can play. I had to be patient but now it’s over. It’s all behind me. But today’s not a victory for Kylian – it’s a victory for PSG,” he had said.