Reports: Out of favour Arsenal star will not submit transfer request but is open to MLS move

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil isn’t having the best of times under manager Unai Emery and is actively looking for a way out from the club.

Emery has handed the former German international only two appearances this season, one in the English Premier League and another in the Carabao Cup. Fans weren’t happy that he was kept out of their UEFA Europa League squad which faced Vitoria SC as well.

Multiple reports have linked Ozil with a move away from the club and according to Bleacher Report, those close to the player believe the club are keeping him out of the squad knowingly to force him into submitting a transfer request. The report goes on to add that the playmaker isn’t sure about his next step but is open to a move to Major League Soccer if an opportunity arises.

Ozil will not submit a transfer request, however, and will wait to see if Emery enters the third year of his management at Arsenal. The 30-year-old is currently earning £350,000 per week and is the highest-paid player at the North London club, which makes his continuous absence from the team all the more baffling.

A Bleacher Reports source told them: “It is not as simple as just walking away because that is not what he wants to do. There has to be a chance that Emery is gone before he is.”