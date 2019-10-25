Reports: World Cup winner expresses desire to play for Real Madrid amidst Manchester United interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller has expressed interest to join Real Madrid next summer. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is also a top target for Manchester United.

It is Don Balon that reports that Muller has grown tired of Niko Kovac’s managerial policies at Bayern Munich, which is why he has chosen to bid adieu to the club where he has been playing for the past nineteen years.

Muller initially began his career as a youth player at the club, and was promoted to the senior team in 2009. Since then, he has made 497 appearances for the Bavarians across various competitions, scoring 186 goals and providing 173 assists.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has played 12 matches for Bayern Munich so far, scoring once and assisting six times. Despite enjoying a good start to the season, he reportedly wants to leave the club soon, as he is slowly falling down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena, under Niko Kovac.

Don Balon claims that if Jose Mourinho joins Real Madrid, the German forward will issue a “come and get me” plea to the Portuguese manager, who will then try to sign him for Real Madrid, for about €35million.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also interested in him as mentioned earlier, and it remains to be seen as to who will finally sign him next summer.