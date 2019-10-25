According to reports, Barcelona are keen to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan in January. Martinez is Lionel Messi’s teammate in the Argentina national team as well.

It is AS that reports that Barcelona have “intensified” the amount of monitoring they are doing of Lautaro Martínez. Eric Abidal, the club’s sporting director, has already sent scouts over to Italy to watch the 22-year-old play, according to the Spanish news agency.

Barcelona are direly in need of a striker at the moment, as a successor for the ageing Luis Suarez. In previous interviews, the Uruguayan forward had already revealed his keenness to leave the Camp Nou during the later stages of his career, to play in less-competitive leagues.

In such a situation, Lautaro Martinez’ profile fits perfectly into Barcelona’s plan right now, as they are looking to replace the veteran striker within the next couple of seasons.

The young forward’s recent performances for club and country – especially in the Champions League for Inter Milan – have got the Camp Nou faithful talking, and they want to sign him at the earliest, as reported by AS. The publication further adds that Barcelona have also made contact with those around him already, hoping to fix a deal for him by this January.