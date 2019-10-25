Reports: Real Madrid ready to offer €300million for Galactico signing next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have decided to name a €300million bid for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer.

This is according to Daily Mail, who reports that Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez has no problem with breaking the bank to land the 20-year-old at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

To offer readers a bit of perspective, Los Blancos spent a little over €310million for as many as five new players this summer – Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo. It has been a while since they last broke the transfer record, which they did in 2013 when they signed Gareth Bale for a reported fee of €101million.

If they are able to sign Mbappe for the above-mentioned €300million next summer, they will break the current transfer record held by PSG, who signed Neymar Jr. from Barcelona in 2017 for a reported fee of €222million.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Perez sent a Whatsapp message to Real Madrid’s board members, about targeting the 20-year-old next summer – as he inspired his team to a brilliant win against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“After half time he has scored a hat-trick against the same Bruges who put us on the ropes at the Bernabeu,” he reportedly said, before adding:

“This is the signing that would set the fans on their feet.”