Reports: Florentino Perez asks Real Madrid board members to buy World Cup winner after UCL heroics

According to the latest reports, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sent a Whatsapp text message about targeting Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe to the club’s board members, after the 20-year-old inspired his team to a brilliant win against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

AS claims that after Mbappe’s stunning display – which included a first-half hat-trick – Perez sent the following message to Real Madrid’s board members, asking them to sign him at the earliest.

“After half time he has scored a hat-trick against the same Bruges who put us on the ropes at the Bernabeu,” he reportedly said, before adding:

“This is the signing that would set the fans on their feet.”

Earlier, Express reported that Real Madrid were, in fact, close to signing Mbappe when he was still a teenager – during the summer transfer window of 2017.

He had just made history by winning the Ligue 1 title with AS Monaco, also leading them all the way to the semi-finals of the 2016-17 Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid were aware of the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo was approaching the final few years of his career, and as a result, they had zeroed in on the Frenchman as a potential successor to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Despite so, Mbappe apparently decided to join PSG as he wanted to make history in his own country.