Reports: Chelsea eyeing £60 Million summer move for midfield general

Chelsea have done extremely well this season, considering that they lost their best player and their transfer rights before the start. However, the Blues have performed well under Frank Lampard, all the while preparing their war chest for next summer. They have now identified one midfielder to spend the ‘big bucks’ on.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Chelsea are keen on signing Lazio midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian international is a central midfielder by profession and has been likened to the current Blues boss, Frank Lampard.

The West London club are currently serving a transfer ban which prevents them from signing any player until the summer of 2020. However, the report claims that the Blues are keeping tabs over Milinkovic-Savic and plan to make a move once their embargo is lifted.

Lazio have previously refused to sell their midfield general for transfer fees up to €100 Million. Although the report claims that his value has now decreased and Chelsea could seal his signing for just €60 Million. It is also said that the Blues sent their scouts to watch the Serbia star during Lazio’s Europa League tie against Celtic, one which they lost by two goals to one.

At present, Frank Lampard is spoilt for choice in his midfield, with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all vying for a spot.