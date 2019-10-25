MLS hero open to Barcelona move after club failed to sign him last January

LAFC forward and Major League Soccer (MLS)’s goal-scoring hero Carlos Vela has revealed that he would be open to joining Barcelona, while also adding that the club did try to sign him last January.

Vela was speaking with the New York Times in an exclusive interview when he made the above admission.

“Who could say no to playing with [Lionel] Messi for four months and then come back to L.A.?” the 30-year-old replied when asked about a potential loan move to Barcelona.

“Enjoy, learn and then come back home,” he further added.

The former Arsenal and Real Sociedad star has acquired cult status of his own in the MLS, where he scored 34 goals last season alone. Altogether across different competitions, he made 35 appearances for LAFC last season, scoring 38 times while also assisting 12 of his teammates’ goals.

By doing so, Vela also climbed to the top of the scoring standings by four goals ahead of former Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United and AC Milan ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

And after LAFC’s most recent game against Zlatan’s LA Galaxy, the forward hinted he was keen for a switch to Spain in January last season.

“It is mainly about clubs. It is they who make the decisions. It is very difficult to say that we are not interested in Barca,” he said, before concluding:

“If Real Madrid or Barcelona are positioned… There are opportunities that we cannot miss.”